Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – A woman was presented before Kibera Law Courts on Monday for assaulting her husband’s ex-wife.

The suspect, Margaret Wandia, beat up Jane Wawira and injured her after she went to collect her personal belongings and those of her children at her former husband’s house in Kangemi, Nairobi.

Wawira had called her ex-husband and they agreed she was at liberty to visit and collect her clothes and children’s books.

However, her ex-husband was not present when she arrived to pick the belongings.

Margaret confronted Wawira and refused to open the room where her husband had locked the items.

The quarrel turned ugly after Margaret beat up Wawira and injured her.

She denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh 50,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh 30,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 7.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST