Friday, May 21, 2021 – Radio Maisha presenter, Mwende Macharia, held a colorful baby shower yesterday as she anticipates being a mother for the second time.

The invite-only baby shower saw her close friends and colleagues in the media such as Massawe Jappani and Mwalimu Rachel attend.

The event was decorated with blue and white decors.

The blue colour theme was for the soon-to-be mother,Mwende, while the guests embraced the white theme.

The identity of the man behind Mwende’s pregnancy remains unknown.

The renowned radio queen has another son with producer Jblessing.

Here are photos of the baby shower.

