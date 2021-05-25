Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Kiss FM presenter and popular emcee, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, will host the forthcoming Madaraka Day that will be held in Kisumu next week on June 1.

Jalas couldn’t keep calm after signing the lucrative deal.

He took to social media and shared the good news with his fans saying, “Sealed and confirmed! Madaraka day official Host! Is HEAVY J BABA!

“See you in Kisumu! Thanks to a father and a mentor in protocols and High-End events! Bw. Peter Wanjohi”.

This is not the first time Jalango will be hosting a high-end event.

In 2018 when former US President Barack Obama came to Kenya, he was the official emcee of the event in Alego Kogelo Siaya County.

Jalang’o is a very talented emcee who appeals to both young and old.

His husky voice and intelligent jokes keep the audience lively at every event.

