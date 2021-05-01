Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Former fisherman turned comedian and radio presenter, Jalang’o, has caused a massive commotion with members of his infamous boys club, after they stepped out in style during dowry payment of one of their ‘boys’.

Jalang’o and his boys looked dapper in African-themed designer attires that made them resemble sons of African kings.

Thirsty Kenyan women have since flooded to Jalango’s timeline, wanting to know which member in the group is still single.

Jalang’o and his boys were exposed sometime back by Edgar Obare as notorious womanizers who chew city slay queens like sugarcane in rented apartments.

This is how they made a fashion statement during the dowry payment.

