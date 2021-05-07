Friday, May 7, 2021 – Jack Anyago, one of the 4 Kitengela criminal friends, disguised himself as a trained Cabin Crew and conned innocent Kenyans through his Linkedin profile, where he claims that he is a staff at one of the leading airlines.

Anyago, on his fake Linkedin profile, says he is a Sales and Marketing executive at Etihad Airways, where he has worked since 2013.

He also says between February 2010 and March 2011 he worked as a cabin crew.

He also says he studied at Kenya Utalii College, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Travel.

A lady identified as Clare Ocholla revealed that she lost Sh 135,000 to Anyago after he tricked her that he was in a position to assist her to get a slot at the Kenya Airways Pride Centre, a Kenya Airways company that offers Aviation courses.

Ocholla had been introduced to Anyago by a mutual friend who also believed that he was a cabin crew at Etihad Airways.

“The total amount that was wanted was Sh230, 000 and I had only raised Sh133, 500 and he told me to hand him over the money and he will pay the rest for me.

“I went ahead and paid it to him and he issued me with a receipt,” she said.

Three weeks after she started studying in the school, she was shocked when she was informed by the finance department that her receipts were fake.

She reported the matter at Embakasi Police Station but no action was taken against the suspect.

Jack’s family members say they believed that he worked in a tour and travel company but he was a notorious gangster.

Jack was active on Facebook where he used a pseudo account with the name Sucre Sucre.

However, the rest of his gang members were not active on social media, a common trend with suspects of criminal activities.

