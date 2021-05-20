Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has said the Jubilee Party loss in the Juja parliamentary by-election is a good indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer the Mt Kenya political kingpin.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Gachagua, who is a close political ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said by 2022, Uhuru will not be able to influence the direction of Mount Kenya politics.

“Ourselves and the President are not in competition.

“We have moved on to chart our future. The future of the region is in the hustler nation movement and we have no regrets for that,” Gachagua said.

‘The stage where we are, I don’t think the President whom we love and support will influence the direction of Mt Kenya and the 2022 elections. Outgoing presidents have no role in who becomes the next head of state — it is the voters.” Gachagua added.

In Juja, the Jubilee candidate was beaten by a huge margin.

George Koimburi, running on Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party, won the tense election by 12,159 votes.

Jubilee’s Susan Waititu came a distant second with 5,746.

The Kenyan DAILY POST