Monday, 24 May 2021 – Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, has a reason to smile after losing 22 kgs.

Raburu started his fitness journey in November last year and in less than 7 months, he has managed to lose 22 Kgs.

The renowned TV host posted photos showing his body transformation and noted that the weight loss journey is not easy but he keeps on pressing.

“You have to have gone through the journey of weight loss to truly understand that it’s not easy.

“You fall, you stumble, you get scared, you feel pain, you give up but you keep on trying.

“You have to know you are doing it for yourself, not for others. I am not there yet but it is always nice to celebrate steps!

” The journey continues….” he posted.

This is how his body has transformed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST