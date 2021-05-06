Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has dismissed claims that he sent a threatening message to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, over his parliamentary committee position.

On Wednesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, claimed Otiende was removed from the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee(JLAC) for threatening Raila through a text message.

But in an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Otiende termed Mbadi’s suggestion as nonsensical, saying he had never threatened Raila at any one given time.

“There were many SMSs. In fact the last SMS we shared with my party leader we agreed to meet.

“We are yet to meet because my party leader is still recuperating.

“So all this speculation that ‘I was texted, that I was called for a meeting and refused is all nonsense,” Otiende stated.

Otiende was on Tuesday removed from the committee mandated with the implementation report of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment Bill) 2020 after he expressed concerns over the creation of 70 new constituencies as proposed in BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST