Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has suffered a career-threatening blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal endorsed a decision by the Jubilee Party to expel him on the grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another outfit.

Mwaura was among the six nominated senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga political outfit who were shown the door by the ruling party.

Others were Millicent Omanga, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Prengei Victor and Iman Falhada Dekow.

The woes facing Mwaura deepened after the Desma Nungo led-tribunal ruled that the party had adhered to due process in dismissing him.

Jubilee’s National Management Committee (NMC) met on Monday, February 8, and resolved to expel the lawmakers on the grounds of disciplinary violations and gross misconduct.

“They have contravened the Jubilee Party code of conduct,” Tuju said.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju observed that the expulsions of the six who had close ties with the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Ruto were immediately affected and communicated to the Senate and The Registrar of Political Parties.

Mwaura’s fate now lies in the hands of the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

If he does not intervene by pardoning him, the Registrar of Political Parties will expunge his name from membership of the party.

