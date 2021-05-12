Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura will have himself to blame for losing his senatorial seat.

He is set to lose hefty benefits as a result of not being a senator thanks to his dalliance with Jubilee Party rebels led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Among the benefits he is set to lose include a basic salary pay of Ksh710,000 inclusive of sitting and travel allowance, mileage allowance, Ksh250,000 housing allowance, Ksh5 million car grant, Ksh7 million car loan, Ksh20 million mortgage.

Medical scheme of Ksh10 million for inpatient cover per family, Ksh300,000 for outpatient, Ksh150,000 for maternity and Ksh75,000 for dental care.

The former lawmaker is also set to lose his security personnel, a team of researchers, office assistants, drivers, and Ksh 50,000 monthly for office rent.

Mwaura lost his seat yesterday after the Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka issued a gazette notice which declared his seat vacant despite an existing court order preventing him from doing so.

He was replaced with former Samburu Senator Sammy Prisa Leshore.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies faulted Lusaka for not abiding by the standing orders and following orders from above.

The Kenyan DAILY POST