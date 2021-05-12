Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has once again angered Kenyans after claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta will still be in power in December 2022.

Uhuru is supposed to go home in August next year after finishing his two five-year terms, which political pundits have termed as disastrous.

But speaking after releasing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results on Monday, Magoha said Uhuru, through the appointment of Prof Fatuma Chege as PS for the State Department for Implementation of Curriculum, will oversee the implementation of the curriculum until the end of 2022.

In addition to this, Magoha said that the first bunch of the new Competency-Based Curriculum, (CBC), would sit for the inaugural grade 6 exams in December next year and President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the man to announce the success or failure of the program.

By saying this, Magoha is implying that Uhuru will be in charge of the government even in December next year, meaning there may be no election next year as outlined in the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST