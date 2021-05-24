Monday, May 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be in office until 2023, going by the current developments in the political circles coupled with the nullification of the presidential election like what happened in 2017.

This was revealed by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi who dissected a few possible scenarios that would occur in the 2022 general election if the judicial process is involved.

Putting all the scenarios into play, Ngunyi detailed a scenario that would see the election process hold the country hostage for more than six months – resulting in President Uhuru Kenyatta holding office until April 2023.

The analyst noted that the elections would be held on August 9, 2022, according to the Constitution.

Soon after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will announce the results after seven days (August 16).

He noted that as previous elections depict, the results would be contested meaning that the case would head to the Judiciary.

In this scenario, he pointed out that the Supreme Court may invalidate the elections completely meaning that Kenyans will have to vote for the exact same candidates for a second time.

Further, he acknowledged that the process may be halted if any candidate withdraws their candidature.

This, he stated, will mean the elections to stop and Kenyans will go back to the nominations stage.

This process will take an accumulative total of 131 days.

According to the Elections Act, whenever a Presidential election is to be held, a notice must be sent to the public for 60 days. In total, the process would take 191 days which is roughly 6 months.

He noted that the process will ultimately end in April 2023, and the country will allegedly lose Ksh5 trillion due to the election process.

Uhuru has already put plans in motion with the reconstitution of the Supreme Court with friendly faces.

The Kenyan DAILY POST