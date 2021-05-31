Monday, May 31, 2021 – Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa has claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta is intimidating Court of Appeal judges using senior lawyers who will challenge the High Court ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This after Uhuru vowed that he will never allow BBI to be defeated as long as he is still the president.

Speaking in Gem, Siaya County, Uhuru stated that they will have to win the appeal on BBI by any means necessary.

He noted that they will use seasoned lawyers like James Orengo and other top barristers to challenge the BBI ruling, and they don’t expect to lose.

In a statement, Barasa argued that it was not a good thing for Uhuru to mount an epic legal battle in the Court of Appeal, adding that it was tantamount to intimidating the appellate judges.

According to the lawmaker, the president needed to lead by example by being impartial to BBI matters by virtue of him being a symbol of national unity.

“All cases that are taken to court, regardless of one who wins or losses, are meant to develop the law, and the head of state, being the head of one of the arms of the government, should be able to be impartial,” the MP said.

The Deputy President William Ruto’s allied MP said the BBI roadmap should be rerouted from a popular initiative to a parliamentary one which is much simpler.

The Kenyan DAILY POST