Is Red Borneo Kratom More Potent Than Red Bali Kratom?

Strains of Red Kratom are among the most popular kratom strains. Each strain from the red kratom palette has different effects, which is why you should get acquainted with them before usage.

Red Borneo Kratom, Red Indo, Red Bali, Red Sumatra, and Red Maeng Da fall under this category. What is common to all of them is that the red strain is perfect for beginners. It doesn’t affect the body and the mind; on the contrary, it provides a mellow experience.

People use it to induce a good night’s sleep, relieve pain, and generally calm down. Since it offers relaxation and alleviates the mood, it’s becoming more and more popular among people exposed to stress and unhappiness.

Originating from Southeast Asia, where it is a traditional plant, kratom became an excellent alternative for opioids throughout the years. The leaves of this evergreen herb are rich in circa 25 alkaloids.

Other than the thirst in people for the therapeutic effects of these alkaloids, there is the thirst for the psychotropic effects that kratom harbors.

Here, we’ll focus on Red Borneo Kratom and compare it with Red Bali Kratom to expose the potential differences.

Red Borneo Kratom Overview

Like all other kratom strains, the Red Borneo Kratom gives the consumer a feeling of relaxation and pleasure. The key difference from other strains is the onset time. Red Borneo gives a slower onset but a more long-lasting. This is one of the reasons why it is more potent than, say, the Red Bali.

The beauty and the sedative effect it also invokes are that it won’t give you the feeling of drowsiness. Even though one of the most potent kratom strains, it’s also the most wanted, as it never overpowers itself.

Next to being a pain, stress, and insomnia fixer, Red Borneo has a euphoric effect on the user. Teemed with opiate-like alkaloids, this strain of kratom promotes feelings of happiness and overall well-being.

For the best comparison with the Red Bali, here’s a list of alkaloids common to Red Borneo:

7-hydroxy mitragynine

9-hydroxy corynantheidine

Mitragynine

Speciogynine

Corynoxine A

Corynoxine B

The Red Bali has the same alkaloids, except Corynoxine A and B, instead of which it has Mitraphylline. So, the set of alkaloids is the same, but the Red Borneo is more potent. How’s that?

In Red Borneo, these alkaloids are available in higher percentages, making them more potent than the Red Bali.

Red Bali Kratom Overview

Red Bali Kratom, another strain from the Red Vein category, gets its name from the island Bali, located in Southeast Asia. This strain is considered to be very potent as well, though less powerful than the Red Borneo.

The drying process is achieved through exposure to sunlight. Through this exposure, the leaves soak up all the potency of the rays, ultraviolet in their essence. As with other red kratom strains, the Red Bali is highly effective in giving relaxation and an overall calming impact on the user.

The responsible “agent” for this is Mitragynine, an alkaloid that glues itself to specific opioid receptors located in the brain. The result is positive in that it results in alleviating chronic pain.

As we have mentioned above, the Red Borneo has a slower onset but more long-lasting effect. When it comes to Red Bali, the “kick-in” time is faster, but the effects are somewhat shorter-lasting. Red Bali is absorbed by the body faster than the Red Borneo, but as a result, it gives more moderate effects.

Red Bali can be used by anyone who is more than 18 years old and suffers from either chronic pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia, stress, or an overall “disturbed” mental state.

Tips on How to Shop for Kratom You Might Find Useful

There are two ways in which you can shop for kratom, online or offline.

Offline shopping presupposes going to actual vendors that will try to grasp your attention with discounts. But what they usually do is mix the genuine kratom with another herbal powder to get more quantity. To avoid this fraud, we highly recommend online shopping for kratom.

With online manufacturers, everything is transparent, from their website, where you can see the contact info and 24/7 customer service, to lengthy reviews by satisfied customers. Let alone the better convenience of online shopping.

Hence, if you decide to buy either the Red Borneo or the Red Bali, we suggest searching for online vendors with trustworthy shopping sites.

The Wrap Up

Now that we have laid out the main differences between Red Borneo and Red Bali Kratom, you should be better equipped with the info on what suits you best. Yes, the Red Borneo is more potent than the Red Bali.

Giving somewhat identical effects and having more or less the same alkaloids in structure, these two strains slightly differ in their potency.

Red Borneo is the right choice for a more intense and prolonged onset, whereas the Red Bali is excellent for a milder and shorter one.