Friday, May 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are now using former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, to reach him.

On Wednesday, during the funeral of Mombasa-based businessman, Gregory Kipruto Koech in Nandi, which Raila Junior attended, Ruto’s allies used the podium to send conciliatory messages, urging Junior to prevail upon his father to form an alliance with Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and local MCAs recalled how the two leaders worked together during the 2007 elections where Ruto played a key role in the ‘Pentagon’, a political grouping that helped Raila clinch the PM position in the Grand Coalition Government.

Sudi said it was high time Raila backed Ruto’s ambition to take over power from President Uhuru Kenyatta next year.

“In 2008 Ruto campaigned for Raila and he became Prime Minister during President Kibaki’s Grand Coalition Government.”

“Next year, we expect him to support the DP to become the next president,” he stated.

“When you (Raila Odinga Junior) go back, ask your dad to consider supporting DP Ruto’s presidential aspiration as a way of paying back the support the community gave him in 2008,” he said.

Governor Sang said there was a high possibility that Ruto and Raila could still work together in a new political realignment.

While condoling with the family, Raila Junior urged youths to be innovative and invest in a business to get empowered. He also urged them to shun tribal politics.

“I have travelled all the way from Bondo to bury my friend and this shows how we are socially related despite our political affiliations.

“I want to tell young people to shun divisive politics. You can own land and do business anywhere in the country,” he said.

