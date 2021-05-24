Monday, May 24, 2021 – Private detective Jane Mugo has responded to her fans who had requested her to vie for a political seat during the 2022 presidential election.

Jane’s Facebook fans had requested her to vie for Nairobi or Kirinyaga gubernatorial seats come 2022 general election.

In response, Jane, who is one of the most lethal female detectives in Kenya, remained non-committal on the issue.

“I salute you, great team. I bless your week. I had different visitors this weekend, some requested me to vie for Nairobi county and others in Kirinyaga county.

“I responded to them, I hear you cannot vie for any political seat without godfather, connections, and money.

“I honestly fear politics but have served my society courageously, diligently without fear or favour since I was twenty years old,” Mugo wrote.

In case she vies for Kirinyaga’s gubernatorial seat, Jane will face off with Governor Anne Waiguru, who is accused of mismanaging county funds for the last four years.

