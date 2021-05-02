Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s family is one of the most popular families in Kenya, particularly in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Though the Kenyatta family has a big stake due to its domination since the day Kenya attained independence in 1963, the Kibaki family especially its patriarch, Mwai Kibaki, has played a major role in Kenya’s development.

During Kibaki’s tenure (2002-2013), Kenya witnessed exponential growth through the introduction of the Constituency Development Fund; the time when major roads were paved; universal free primary school education was actualized and taxes improved, and the only time that the economy grew by seven percent (2007) from a low of 1.7 percent in 2002.

The only other time Kenya had experienced a seven percent economic growth rate was in the 1970s at the height of the coffee boom when Kibaki was the Finance Minister!!

Despite his retirement, the Kibaki family is still active in politics going by what was posted by his eldest son Jimmy Kibaki.

“Good signs from William Ruto. Kenya’s Economy!,” Jimmy wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto, who is preparing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 is planning to use the “bottom-up economic model” the same model Kibaki used to revive the economy in 2002.

