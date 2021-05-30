Sunday, May 30, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has issued a statement that may threaten the unity of the ‘Hustler Nation’.

Speaking on Saturday when he met People Empowerment Party (PEP) delegates, Kuria, who is the party leader, stressed that his party will never step down anymore in any future election, be it by-election or general election.

He further said the PEP is an independent party that shall kick off the registration of aspirants across the country.

He confirmed that what happened in the Kiambaa constituency was because of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate, where PEP party candidate willingly decided to step down in favour of Njuguna Wa Wanjiku.

But he emphasized that as they forge ahead such a scenario will not happen again.

Therefore, going by Kuria’s latest statement, then the Hustlers’ nation has reason to worry.

It will be hard for them to have one candidate in either by-election or general election and this will make it hard for hustler presidential candidate, William Ruto, to win the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST