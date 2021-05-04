Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – After weeks of speculation and cryptic social media posts, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol finally confirmed that his marriage with Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, is over.

The Moyo Machine hitmaker confirmed in a statement posted by his management that he has parted ways with Anerlisa and requested his fans to give him space during these tough times.

Before making it official, Ben Pol had posted a cryptic message on Instagram where he seemed to insinuate that his fellow Bongo Flava singer, Ommy Dimpoz, who is a close friend of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, was behind his marital woes.

“Malengo yako ya mwaka ni kufanya collabo and Fally Ipupa and kumzalisha “A” kizazi unacho?” Ben Pol captioned a photo of Dimpoz that he posted on his Insta Stories.

In the message, Pol insinuated that Ommy Dimpoz’s goal this year is to impregnate Anerlisa besides doing a collabo with Congolese Rhumba heartthrob, Fally Ipupa.

While Anerlisa has not reacted to the wild allegations, the Baadae hitmaker has responded.

Speaking during an interview, Dimpoz stated that he has not yet figured out what Pol was alluding to

“I saw the post and I will have to find time and ask my brother Ben Pol what’s going on because I too didn’t understand what he meant by his post just like everybody else who tagged me.

“I don’t know what Dimpoz did, will have to find out,” Ommy stated.

Anerlisa and Ben Pol exchanged vows in a private wedding last year.

