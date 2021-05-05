Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – On Wednesday morning, former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, sent condolences to the family of former Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo, claiming he had succumbed to Covid-19.

“My heartfelt condolences to family and friends of my late friend, Hon. Alex Ole Magelo. Fare thee, well bro,” Kabogo wrote on his Twitter page.

However, Magelo’s wife, Lucy Magelo, has denied his death and said he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Nairobi hospital.

Lucy said Magelo, who is a former AFC leopards Chairman, is responding well to treatment and will be out of the hospital soon.

“He is in ICU but he is responding well to treatment,” Lucy told one of the local dailies.

Magelo, who is a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council, last year withdrew from the race to succeed ousted Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi and supported current speaker Benson Mutura.

The Kenyan DAILY POST