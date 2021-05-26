Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, is among Kieleweke MPs who have been calling for the sacking of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the dismal performance of the Jubilee Party in the just concluded mini-polls in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward in Nyandarua County.

In the three-by elections, Matiang’i urged police to use excessive force against the voters and as a result, voters rejected Jubilee Party candidates en masse.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ngunjiri said Matiang’i has started threatening him by sending his colleagues to warn him against speaking ill against the powerful CS who has the President‘s ear.

“So rather than stop doing politics and focus on the work he has been given by the President our Rogue CS is now mobilising my colleague MPs to accuse me of fighting him, saying it’s because he refused to be used? By who? And then he starts by using an MP from his tribe,” Ngunjiri Wambugu stated.

The outspoken lawmaker, however, expressed confidence that those were normal things and he will overcome everything.

“Anyway. I have been here before and just like then, we will not allow people to distract us.

“We will finish strong. And we aren’t tied anywhere,” Ngunjiri stated.

