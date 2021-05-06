Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has said he regrets daily why he heeded the advice of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and joined the Tanga Tanga team.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Kang’ata said his decision to join Tanga Tanga made him lose the Senate Majority Whip to Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

However, Kang’ata maintained that he joined Tanga Tanga to ensure that Deputy President William Ruto ascends to the throne in 2022.

The outspoken Senator further said that Kikuyus will make history by supporting a non-Kikuyu by way of no violence and respecting what President Uhuru told them, that he, Uhuru will have his ten years and Ruto ten.

“Our ultimate goal is to have this man in the statehouse.

“We be the first generation of Kikuyus to make history and support a non-Kikuyu by way of non-violence and democratic adherence to what our Boss told us,”Yangu kumi ya Ruto Kumi,” Kang’ata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST