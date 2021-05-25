Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a serial liar, going by the documents released by the University of Nairobi showing the time Jakom worked at the institution between 1971 and 1972.

In his curriculum vitae (CV), Raila brags that he was an engineering lecturer at the University of Nairobi, but the latest documents indicate otherwise.

The document shows when Raila Odinga graduated with a Diploma in Metal Work from Magdeburg College in Germany in 1970, he came back to Kenya and was employed at the University of Nairobi as a special assistant (Mtu wa Mkono) but not as a lecturer or an assistant lecturer.

The job of a special assistant is to plan for the lectures, wipe lecturer’s desks and that is why you will never hear anybody at the University of Nairobi say “Raila Odinga was my lecturer”

Here is the evidence showing Raila Odinga was not a lecturer or an assistant lecturer but a ‘janitor’ at UoN.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.