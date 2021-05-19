About Arifu:

Arifu’s mission is to place information and opportunity in everyone’s hands. The Arifu chatbot is an omni-channel (SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, and very soon Interactive Voice) enabled content marketplace and delivery platform enables personalized advisory services that makes learning FREE and RELEVANT whilst generating valuable insights and analytics for partners. Arifu has been able to provide learning to over 1.5 million people. We partner with organizations to digitize their in-person training programs, allowing anyone to access the content, anytime, on any mobile device. The Arifu personal adviser delivers content based on learner preferences and responses allowing for better engagement and impact.

Position: Product Management Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Arifu is looking to hire a highly motivated Product Management Intern.

The Product Management Intern will assist in the product planning and execution throughout the product life cycle, including gathering and prioritizing product and customer requirements, defining the product vision, and working closely with engineering, sales, marketing and support to ensure revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met.

This is a 3-month full-time internship (with possibility of extension depending on the candidate’s availability) and the role is open to candidates worldwide with good written and verbal skills in English and will be remote home office based given the Pandemic we’re in.

Responsibilities

Execution of new ideas e.g. build incentivization model for content creators.

Think through pricing models for campaign launching.

Research on influencers and value propositions.

Work cross-functionally to enable Arifu’s go-to-market teams as they deliver new functionality to customers. ● B2C testing.

Build recommender systems (conversational recommenders/event triggered: automated responses triggered by learning actions).

Running beta and pilot programs with early-stage products and samples.

Working with our developers and UX researchers to design focus groups, interviews, and AB tests with users and clients that will continuously inform and validate the product-market fit of features.

Translating insights from qualitative and quantitative research into specific feature improvements. ● Assist in managing and tracking feature requests from research, product, operations, and business development teams in an organized way that can be prioritized for development.

Maintaining strong project management capabilities with planning, communicating, documenting, and tracking milestones and results.

Sharing what you’ll be learning with the broader community through blogs and participation in industry events.

Qualifications

Currently pursuing a Bachelor or Master Degree in Product Management, Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Analytics, Mathematics, Economics or a related field is preferred.

Additional certifications and a product/project portfolio are recommended.

Minimum 1 year of work experience in a relevant field is an added advantage.

A strong portfolio of work, with recommender systems (ontology/taxonomy) experience. ● Working knowledge of software systems architecture and development. Technical programming skills are not essential.

Gantt charts, excel and tracking sheets are your best friends.

Talented UX design skills and ability to use design software; highly recommended.

Qualitative research skills and familiarity with HCD.

Quantitative research skills and ability to work with R or STATA will be advantageous but not essential. ● Fluency in English required and fluency in Swahili is nice to have.

Innate curiosity, measured skepticism, and a desire to find answers to the difficult “Why’s” ● Demonstrated success defining and launching excellent products; Examples and at least one sample of an effective document delivered in the past.

How to apply

Send your CV and cover letter (in Word format, “FirstName LastName – Product Intern”) to talent@arifu.com with “Product Intern – Arifu” in the subject. If we see a good fit, we’ll get back to you to set up a first conversation.

Arifu is an equal opportunity employer and will consider every qualified applicant. Arifu does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

Position: Investment Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Arifu is looking to hire a highly motivated Investment Intern.

The Investment Intern will support leadership with the preparation and launch of the Arifu Series A funding round aiming at raising $5m+ in equity investment to fuel the growth and impact of Arifu into new markets and sectors.

This is a 3-month full-time internship (with possibility of extension depending on the candidate’s availability) and the role is open to candidates worldwide with good written and verbal skills in English and will be remote home office based given the Pandemic we’re in.

Responsibilities

Project Summary: support the preparation and launch of the Arifu Series A funding round aiming at raising $5m+ in equity investment to fuel the growth and impact of Arifu into new markets and sectors.

Research, summary, and recommendations covering: Total Addressable Market, Competitive Landscape, Investor Database, Comparable Deal Valuations, Best Practices for Series A success

Interactive chatbot experience for investor due diligence: designing and building an interactive learning experience for investors to discover information/media about Arifu’s company, team, and product using the Arifu bot to navigate e.g. FAQs, team profiles, testimonial videos, and animated data/results.

To build this, you would be among the first beta testers to use the incoming Arifu Content Marketplace product enabling, for the first time, 3rd party content creators and subject matter experts to design and publish content directly on our platform — using this tool would have a secondary outcome of providing critical feedback to our product teams on how to improve this new product before our planned full launch in June.

Project management: converting our list of tasks/initiatives into a sequenced gantt chart, coordinating weekly meetings and activities, helping implementing teams keep their tasks visible and moving forward on schedule.

Database development: setting up and adding to our Hubspot database which will be the CRM we use to manage the entire Series A investor pipeline from outreach to deal close.

Qualifications

Minimum Bachelor’s degree required in Economics, Actuarial Science, or Mathematics from reputable national, regional or international universities.

Additional certifications such as CPA/ACCA, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), MBA are an added advantage.

Minimum 1 year of work experience in a relevant field is an added advantage.

Excellent MS Office Suite skills.

Advanced financial modelling and deal analysis.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Have highly organized, methodical, and good work ethics.

Be proactive and self-motivated.

Ability to keep sensitive business financial information confidential.

How to apply

Send your CV/Resume and cover letter (in Word format, “FirstName LastName – Investment Intern”) to talent@arifu.com with “Investment Intern – Arifu” in the subject. If we see a good fit, we’ll get back to you to set up the first conversation.

Position: Grants Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Arifu is looking to hire a highly motivated Grants Intern.

The Grants Intern will assist with the overall grant(s) application process in Arifu. The ideal candidate should be capable of working under minimal supervision, have high numerical accuracy and demonstrate integrity. The ideal candidate will work closely with leadership and business development teams to ensure successful grant(s) applications.

This is a 3-month full-time internship (with possibility of extension depending on the candidate’s availability) and the role is open to candidates worldwide with good written and verbal skills in English and will be remote home office based given the Pandemic we’re in.

Responsibilities

Build Arifu team capacity in raising grant funding from donors.

Develop grant fundraising “pitch” to improve success rate.

Work on new opportunities for grant fundraising.

Provide regular (monthly) progress updates.

Organize and file award reports and other documentation.

Qualifications

Students pursuing post graduate studies from reputable national, regional or international universities studying relevant disciplines.

Young professionals, on completion of at least an undergraduate degree, who have not yet entered formal employment.

Professional accounting qualification (fully qualified or studying for the final part of CPA / ACCA) will be an added advantage.

Minimum 1 year of work experience in a relevant field is an added advantage.

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on Arifu’s success.

Team player and ability to work under minimal supervision.

Good time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and to prioritize them.

How to apply

Send your CV/Resume and cover letter (in Word format, “FirstName LastName – Grants Intern”) to talent@arifu.com with “Grants Intern – Arifu” in the subject. If we see a good fit, we’ll get back to you to set up the first conversation.