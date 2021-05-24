Monday, May 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to reshuffle his cabinet in the coming days as his 2022 succession battle takes centre stage.

Stung by recent back-to-back losses in multiple by-elections in his backyard, Uhuru is said to be considering reshuffling his Cabinet to ensure he puts honest men and women who will make his 2022 succession smooth and transparent.

One of the men who is expected to be removed from the Cabinet is Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i.

Matiang’i is accused of using police to settle political scores in recently concluded by-elections in Bonchari, Juja, and Rurii ward.

One of the politicians expected to take over from Matiang’i is Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.

Tobiko holds a law degree from the University of Nairobi. He also has a master’s Law Degree from Cambridge University.

Prior to his appointment to Cabinet, Tobiko was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Tobiko’s tenure as DPP was marred with corruption, underhand dealings, the disappearance of crucial files, and nepotism.

