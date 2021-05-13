Friday, May 13, 2021 – Prolific TV journalist Larry Madowo has landed a new role at CNN as the network’s correspondent in Nairobi.

Madowo rose from a humble beginning to become one of the best journalists in Africa

Things were not all rosy and easy for Madowo and getting to where he is currently, it has taken patience, hardwork and resilience.

His journey in media started in 2007 when he joined Bahasha FM where he was an intern.

This was about a year after he joined Daystar University where he was undertaking a degree in communications.

He later joined Kenya Television Network (KTN) as a trainee reporter for about three years before moving to Nation Media Group as a business news anchor.

Here’s a throwback photo of the celebrated TV journalist when he was an intern at KTN, to show you how far he has come.

The Kenyan DAILY POST