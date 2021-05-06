Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the country, Health Ministry has said.

Announcing on Wednesday, Ministry of Health, Director General, Dr. Patrick Omoth, said the variant was discovered in Kisumu.

“This variant has been picked (up) in Kenya and because of global connectivity, it is just a question of time.

“You cannot be able to put barriers … to prevent a virus from accessing your territory,” Omoth said.

The deadly variant, which has caused an orgy of deaths in India, was first picked from Indian workers who were working on a project in Kisumu city.

The variant is feared to be contributing to a Covid catastrophe in India where more than 400,000 infections were reported on Wednesday as well as over 4000 deaths.

The variant has also been detected in Uganda, where one case was found in a recent traveller from India.

Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda have all suspended flights to India.

The Kenyan DAILY POST