Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – A former Orange Democratic Movement party MP has said he is not surprised by the decision of the Orange party to remove Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, from the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

On Tuesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, notified the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, of a decision to axe Amollo from the committee and replacing him with Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Amollo was removed for supporting an amendment to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a move opposed by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Reacting to the move, former Ndhiwa MP, Augustino Netto, said he was not shocked because that is ‘typical’ in ODM.

“It simply shows ODM for what it is, where brains don’t matter. It appears you cannot give an honest opinion on serious national matters,” said Netto, who has since defected to United Green Movement (UGM).

Netto’s sentiments were also echoed by a former aide to Raila Odinga, who said “Progressive forces cannot survive and will never have space in ODM,”

“ODM as a party is a conformist operational environment in which progressive forces like Orengo and Otiende Amollo cannot survive in a sustainable manner.

“The duo should pursue more viable options while the window of opportunity is still open,” he said.

