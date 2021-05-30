Sunday, May 30, 2021 – A former Kenyan soldier and one-time presidential aspirant, Jaffer Isaak, has shocked Kenyans after threateningthe Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Judges and the NIS for ‘destroying his life’

In a video doing rounds on social media, Jaffer, who currently resides in the UK, vows to deal with Haji and top security organizations in Kenya.

“I am ready to be a criminal. I will do whatever it takes to get my revenge,” he vows.

He went on to single out DPP Haji, who he accused of “robbing him of his dignity” when he took him to court in 2019.

“DPP I cried to you. I wrote a letter to you and I spoke to you many times on the phone. I told you my life will be destroyed. My name will be destroyed. And in 2019 when I got robbed of my dignity, you still took me to court. Shame on you and God will punish you and your children, F*ck You All,” he cursed.

In June 2019, Jaffer was arrested while ferrying 445kg of bhang with an estimated street value of Ksh 13.5 million in the Marsabit-Ethiopia border.

Police said Jaffer, 48, was transporting the bhang thought to have been sourced from Ethiopia in a small trailer attached to his Toyota Prado.

Jaffer served in the Kenyan military from 1992-2001 then went into private business.

