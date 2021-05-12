Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other aspiring presidential candidates not to write off Deputy President William Ruto because he might upset them come 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Jirongo said Ruto is popular in some parts of the country and should not be written off ahead of 2022 polls.

He noted that even though the deputy president is believed to have ‘bought’ some of the politicians to support his candidature, he has a genuine following in some areas.

“People are not stupid; they can gauge your character, there was a bit of hawking that led people to believe that the following was genuine, but there are areas in this country where Ruto is popular; you cannot write him off,” Jirongo stated.

Ruto has been popularising his hustler narrative, which focuses on a bottom-up approach as he seeks to make his first stab at the presidency in the next year’s elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST