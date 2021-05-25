Home Forum If you want to go back to the village without anything, entertain... If you want to go back to the village without anything, entertain such ladies every weekend(PHOTO) May 25, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kikuyu lady SHIKU is giving your husbands and boyfriends sleepless nights – See ‘Nyash'(PHOTOs) SAMIDOH caught dry humping a post wall slay queen like a bull on heat, barely 2 days after spoiling his wife on birthday –... See how this guy dressed for his wedding – His facial expression is suspicious too – Was he forced? LOL!! (PHOTOs) KABI WA JESUS lifts his wife like a teenage girl and spoils her with a kiss – The same man chewed his cousin (PHOTO). For your information, GUARDIAN ANGEL’s juicy wife is turning 52 years old this week – Just look at her body (PHOTOs) Heavily built Luo man, who eats like a pig, resurfaces with another rib-cracking video – This guy should be in the Guinness Book of... Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow