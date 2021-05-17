Monday, May 17, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has made a damning allegation against Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who is his colleague at the National Assembly.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Kuria said Junet and former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, have been funding press conferences by pro- BBI groups.

Kuria claimed that the two have been offering cash to groups who call them wanting to hold press conferences to show support to the nullified Constitutional Amendments Bill 2020 (BBI Bill).

The MP claimed that a presser will be held on Monday in Kirinyaga by a group funded by Mr. Waweru and Junet to support the BBI Bill.

“Want to make some quick cash? Call Dennis Waweru or Junet Mohammed and say you have a group to hold a presser to condemn the 5 judges.

“The 1st one kicks off tomorrow with the National Conference of Commercial Sex Workers in Kirinyaga.

“Still struggling to find out who is their patron,” Kuria wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST