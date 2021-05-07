Friday, May 7, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has raised eyebrows after he pleaded with Kenyans not to inform him when they see his wife with another man.

The former Governor, who has been reduced to an online noisemaker after he lost his seat, left his fans and supporters wondering whether he is suspecting that his wife is having extra-marital affairs.

“If you see my wife with another man, don’t tell me. Just mind your own business,” the disgraced former Governor tweeted on his official Twitter handle that has over 1.3 Million followers.

Sonko’s tweet left Netizens wondering whether his wife Primerose is cheating on him after he was impeached and rendered ‘jobless’.

Although Sonko is a well-known womanizer with a string of side-chicks and secret baby mamas, his wife has never been caught in any cheating scandal.

In 2016, Sonko admitted that he has two wives but the only wife who is known to the public is Primerose.

It’s not clear whether his marriage is on the rocks or he was just making the controversial tweet to attract attention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST