Home Forum If you get a flirting message from a beautiful girl on social... If you get a flirting message from a beautiful girl on social media, these are the real faces behind the message! Eh! Eh! May 21, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DCI detectives swing into action and rescue an Anglican PASTOR who was abducted by armed gangsters in Kiambu – No one is safe in... Technology has really evolved – In 1963, carrying phones in the pocket was unheard of(PHOTO) Huyu akishika bibi yako kwisha: VIDEO of a heavily built Luo man ‘destroying’ Ugali without mercy excites Netizens. See how matatus were organized in Nairobi back in 1967 – Hilton hotel was a bus park back then. PHOTO of RAILA ODINGA’s wife, MAMA IDA, when she was young – This is True beauty. Memories: This was Mombasa Road in 1975 (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow