Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Robinson Wanjala Simiyu, the bright student from Murang’a High School who topped the country in the just-released KCSE results, has showered praises on his parents for contributing towards his success.

Speaking in an interview with one of the local dailies after receiving the good news, Wanjala attributed the greatest part of his success to his parents.

“If I were to be given a chance to make a choice to be born again, I would choose my current parents, not even in the President’s family. My parents are just great,” Wanjala said.

He also thanked his teachers for encouraging him to work hard and believe in himself.

“Murang’a High School is run like a family. We are our brother’s keepers. We have teachers who are like our parents, brothers, and sisters.

“The school runs on discipline, order, and determination as the motto,” he said.

“My father and teachers incessantly kept urging me on, saying that I was made for greatness, and I got to believe it,” he added.

Wanjala plans to join the University of Nairobi to study medicine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST