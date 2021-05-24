Monday, May 24, 2021 – The coronation of Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt. Kenya spokesperson continues to elicit reactions as leaders get divided on the matter.

The majority of the leaders from the larger Mt Kenya region are already doubting Muturi’s capacity to take up such a revered mantle given that he does not have the deserving political clout.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has given his two cents on the matter and asked Muturi to declare his political stand.

According to Kang’ata, he will only recognize Muturi as spokesman for the populous Mt. Kenya region if only he declares his support for Deputy President William Ruto; otherwise, he is a nobody.

“Our people are in the hustler movement. If you support William Ruto, fine we shall embrace you and vice versa,” said Kang’ata.

The senator said Muturi’s new role would be treated with contempt should he use the spokesperson crown to advance the interests of Kenyatta, Odinga, and Moi dynasties.

“If you are coming to represent dynasties, we shall definitely fight you. We shall not support you,” said Kang’ata.

This comes as rumours emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta played a pivotal role in Muturi’s coronation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST