Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, has said he will not resign after Jubilee Party performed badly in the just concluded by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward.

Kimunya, who comes from the Nyandarua constituency, had earlier been recorded saying he will resign as majority leader if the ruling party fails to recapture the Rurii ward MCA seat.

However, on Tuesday, residents voted for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Francis Muraya, who is now the official Rurii MCA.

Weighing in on his expected resignation following the outcome, Kimunya cleverly said he did not consult his constituents when making the decision, and it was a fundamental issue that required public participation.

“I have seen comments on the statement I made that I would resign if Nyandarua people let me down.

“Unfortunately, I did not consult the people of Kipipiri who I represent when I made the statement and this is a fundamental issue that requires public participation,” Kimunya said.

