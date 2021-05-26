Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, has reiterated that he has no plans of marrying despite getting a lot of pressure from his fans.

Speaking in an interview on Jalang’o TV, the seasoned radio presenter said that the reason he has not married is that he doesn’t like commitments and values his freedom.

Maina implied that married men lack the freedom to do what they want at any given time.

“I got a problem asking for permission to do what I want. If I wake up today and say I want to go to the US in two weeks, I will go.

“Do you think you can do that if you are married?

“You have to ask your wife for permission and that’s what I have a problem doing,” he said.

Maina further said he has learnt that marriage is not for everyone from some of the confessions that he hears from married couples on his breakfast show.

“Some of the things I hear on the show about marriage are scary. It has taught me one thing, marriage is not for everyone but never say never,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST