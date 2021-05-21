Friday, May 21, 2021 – Renowned comedian and content creator, Njugush, has revealed his first salary when he started appearing on TV.

Speaking in an interview with Richard Njau on his Cleaning The Airwaves YouTube channel, the witty comedian said he was surprised when a salary of Ksh 120,000 was deposited in his bank account.

Back then, Njugush was appearing on a programme called Hapa Kule news on KTN.

“One day my wife (Celestine Ndinda) and I checked our account balance because we wanted to buy utensils since we had been told that our salary had been deposited.

“I found Sh120,000,” he said and revealed that he was surprised since it was the first time he was earning such a huge salary.

He was also acting on the Real HouseHelps of Kawangware programme where he earned Ksh 10,000 per episode.

Njugush disclosed that he used a huge chunk of his salary to treat his wife since she stood with him through thick and thin until the doors opened.

Currently, his income has multiplied tenfold, putting him among the highest-earning comedians and content creators in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST