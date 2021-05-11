Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura voted yes to pass the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, commonly known as BBI Bill, in his last appearance at the Senate on Tuesday.

The voting came shortly after Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka declared his seat vacant following a decision by the Jubilee Party to expel him over gross misconduct.

Mwaura is among six Senators who were expelled by the ruling party in February.

Others were Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei and Millicent Omanga.

The five others are still fighting for their survival in court after the Political Parties Tribunal declined to stop the party from expelling them.

On February 8 this year, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the Jubilee National Management Committee (NMC) had met and deliberated on a report filed by the party’s disciplinary committee.

“The expulsions are with immediate effect and have been communicated to the Senate and the registrar of political parties,” Tuju said.

Mwaura, who has declared support for the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with Deputy President William Ruto, has been representing people with disabilities.

During the voting at the Senate, 52 Senators supported the bill, 1 abstained and 12 voted against it.

