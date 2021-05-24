Monday, 24 May 2021 – Jamal’s wife, Amira, has for the first time revealed that he didn’t inform her when he married Amber Ray as a second wife.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Jambo with Massawe Japanni, the mother of two disclosed that she learnt through social media that her husband was marrying a second wife.

“The fact that I was not informed, made it even worse for me. I learnt through social media that he was marrying a second wife.

“As a mother, you can tell that it is not easy,” she said.

Although Islam allows a man to marry more than one wife, Amira said that she will never recognize Amber as the second wife since her marriage with Jamal was not done in the right way.

Amira further added that she doesn’t talk to Amber Ray, who was once her friend before she realized that she had betrayed their friendship by falling in love with her husband.

“I do not talk to her and I can never be her friend. It is hard for me and as a mother, you would feel the same.

“It has never been easy for me and it will never be easy,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST