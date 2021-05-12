Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Brown Mauzo’s wife, Vera Sidika, has revealed that she ventured into business at a young age and it’s for this reason that she has never been in any formal employment.

According to the 31-year-old former socialite, she started making money while in primary school.

She would sell success cards during KCPE and make good money.

Her business skills were sharpened further in high school when she started selling second-hand clothes to her fellow students.

After high school, she was admitted to one of the local universities where she continued doing business.

While at the campus, she ventured into commercial modelling and also started a clothing business called VS Collection.

Vera is an accomplished businesswoman after developing a passion for business when she was a small girl.

She currently runs a high-end salon and spa in Mombasa.

Here’s a screenshot of what she posted.

