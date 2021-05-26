Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp is reportedly on fire after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria admitted to hating some of the DP’s allies.

Speaking yesterday after conspicuously missing at Ruto’s meeting, Kuria acknowledged that there was bad blood between him and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

He noted that he can’t stand Ichungwa and Gachagua which is why he skipped Ruto’s meeting in Karen.

This comes even as he withdrew the PEP candidate from participating in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election in support of Ruto’s UDA candidate.

“PEP’s message of hope and renewal has been endorsed by the voters of Gaturi Ward in Muranga on 15th December 2020 and Juja Constituency on 18th May 2021.”

“We wanted to present this message for approval by the people of Kiambaa Constituency on the 15th of July.”

“However, this did not go down very well with my colleagues, particularly Rigathi Gachagua and Kimani Ichungwa.”

“I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to Hon Raymond Kuria, the people of Kiambaa, and all PEP members who undoubtedly will be disappointed with this decision,” Kuria stated after pulling out of the race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST