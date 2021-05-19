Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has moved to set the record straight on his decision to de-gazette Isaac Mwaura as Jubilee Nominated Senator.

This is after he came under fire from a section of senators who faulted his move despite a court order, refraining him from implementing the decision of the Jubilee Party to revoke Mwaura’s nomination.

Speaking yesterday, Lusaka maintained that he acted within the law in declaring a vacancy upon the expulsion of the Nominated Senator.

He told members that there was no court order barring him from declaring the vacancy.

He noted that Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju forwarded the judgment of the tribunal requesting him to among other things, issue a declaration of vacancy of the seat being held by the former Nominated Senator on May 10 and he had no choice but to declare the seat vacant.

Jubilee, through Tuju, expelled the senator for contravening the party’s constitution by announcing his allegiance to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

The party secretary-general announced the expulsion would take effect immediately and informed the Registrar of Political Parties to strike out the names of the six senators from the list of Jubilee members.

Lusaka said there was no other motive towards the decision he made.

The Kenyan DAILY POST