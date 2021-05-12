Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Popular media personality, Annitah Raey, has come out to ask for help from well-wishers, months after she resigned from Hot 96 citing a toxic work environment.

The outspoken former Hot 96 presenter revealed that she has been jobless since October last year after she resigned from the Royal Media Services-owned radio station.

Annitah said that the hardships she has gone through threatened to slide her back into depression but she is grateful to God she has persevered without losing her mental health

However, she has been experiencing panic and anxiety attacks in the last two weeks.

It’s for this reason that she was compelled to come out and ask for help from the public.

Annitah said that she is good at content creation, adding that she is ready to work for any production house.

She further urged her fans and followers to check up on their families and friends during these hard economic times.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST