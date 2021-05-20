Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman, David Murathe, had it very rough yesterday after the Jubilee losses in the just concluded by-elections in Kisii, Juja, and Nyandarua.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta called and blamed them for the Jubilee loss.

The president reportedly read the riot act to the two party leaders via a phone call.

“He was unhappy and blamed Murathe, Tuju, his advisers, and government administrators for the loss, telling them that he never wanted to see them in the next coming days.”

“The President couldn’t understand why Murathe and Tuju kept claiming that they were rigged out yet the election was done publicly, same as the vote tallying,” sources alleged adding that Uhuru was angered by the police brutality witnessed at the elections.

Moses Kuria’s candidate George Koimburi was declared the new Juja MP after trouncing Jubilee’s Susan Njeri Waititu.

In Rurii, UDA candidate Francis Muraya defeated Jubilee’s Peter Thinji.

Uhuru was upset by losing to his deputy William Ruto in several by-elections in the past months considering that the duo’s relationship is broken.

In Bonchari, Kisii County, ODM’s Pavel Oimeke defeated UDA’s Teresa Bitutu and Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore.

The Kenyan DAILY POST