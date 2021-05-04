Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has revealed infighting within Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking during an interview, Kiunjuri said that the recent meeting between Ruto, Mt Kenya leaders, and economic experts turned the politicians against each other.

“There are internal wrangles in UDA and recently I heard them accusing each other.

“Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami is accusing Rigathi (Mathira MP) of sidelining her in the meeting while in Nakuru, Kihika (Nakuru Senator) is in trouble for skipping the discussions,” Kiunjuri stated.

He also explained that his decision not to join the UDA party was so that he could have a backup plan in case it collapsed, adding that the Mt. Kenya people needed a party to protect their interests.

“I am a supporter of the deputy president but I cannot join UDA.”

“I decided to form TSP so that if ever UDA goes up in flames, I will tell my Mt Kenya people that I had foreseen,” Kiunjuri stated, adding that the vote-rich region needs to be united.

He noted that without a common party, Mt Kenya leaders could be ejected from UDA or other parties just as they were chased away from Jubilee.

Kiunjuri is one of the three politicians angling to be Ruto’s running mate in 2022 with his competitors being Rigathi and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST