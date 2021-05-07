Friday, May 7, 2021 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has moved to allay fears that Deputy President William Ruto will dump him like rotten garbage after betraying him yesterday on the Building Bridges Initiative vote.

Ngunjiri, who is one of Ruto’s dependable allies, shocked the nation yesterday when he voted YES on the controversial BBI Amendment Bill 2022, contrary to the DP’s stand.

Speaking today, Ngunjiri said he did nothing wrong in voting for the BBI, noting that the BBI advocated for the bottom-up approach instituted by the Ruto camp.

“On our side, we’ve come up with a policy which dictates the bottom to the top approach which recently began and we’ve been constantly pushing it.”

“What’s the difference with this (BBI) which takes funds to the grassroots level from MCAs to the top, and allocates five new constituencies for Nakuru county government?” Ngunjiri asked.

He further alluded that the voting did not drive a wedge between himself and DP Ruto.

“I am still the chief campaigner of DP William Ruto. Have you seen the DP himself say no to the BBI bill?” Ngunjiri posed.

