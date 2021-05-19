Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Renowned comedian Herman Kago, popularly known as Professor Hamo, has finally owned up to his mistakes and made peace with Jemutai.

In a lengthy post on social media, Hamo apologized to his two kids for abandoning them and said he has started working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband, and man.

He further added that he has made peace with Jemutai.

He thanked Jemutai for agreeing to iron out their differences and come up with a way of raising their kids.

Hamo also thanked comedian Churchill who stepped in to mediate the fallout between them.

He went ahead and issued an apology to his former employer and clarified that he resigned from Hot 96 3 weeks before the scandal, contrary to claims that he was fired after Jemutai exposed him as a deadbeat dad.

Here’s the long apology that Hamo issued.

Life has a way of forcefully instilling wisdom into someone. A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down.

Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes.

I had to go back to family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade.

We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace.

I would like to thank my boss turned mentor, Mr. Daniel Ndambuki ‘Churchill’ , and Life coach Robert Burale for instilling vital knowledge & wisdom in us tukikunywa kale ka chai kamejaa maziwa miiingi..!

A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit-down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids. A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my short comings.

To my young ones, life is not an easy road, papa is very sorry & he hopes one day when you are old enough to understand you will forgive me. Nawapenda wote & I will always be here for you.

RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier.

And to you my fans. Without you I am just Herman. With you I am Prof Hamo. Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..”

I am deeply sorry for letting you down.

I am not yet there but working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband & man.

Mungu ni Mwema..!!!

