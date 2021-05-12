Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – The middle-aged slay queen that Switch TV host Tony Kwalanda fell in love with after he broke up with Joyce Maina has confirmed that she is single.

The petite slay queen identified as, Yvonne Chaka, shot to fame after she posted photos getting mushy with the 38-year-old TV anchor during his birthday not long ago.

The two were spotted feeding each other with a cake, like teenage lovers, and getting cozy during Kwalanda’s birthday.

She even accompanied the photos with love emojis, indicating that something was going on between her and the popular sports anchor.

Yvonne has now turned around and revealed that she is single.

She posted a photo slaying in a ravishing dress and captioned it, “She is single and proud.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST